Mount Prospect police nab two boys after park vandalized

Two 14-year-old boys were referred to the Mount Prospect Police Department Juvenile Diversion program after authorities said they were caught with spray paint shortly after a park was vandalized.

Police said they were called to Busse Park at 111 N. Owen St. just after 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of benches at a baseball field and a supply hutch being vandalized with a racial slur and other graffiti.

Other responding officers soon located two boys on bicycles with spray paint “in their possession“ that matched the graffiti and took them into custody.

Park district workers removed the graffiti.