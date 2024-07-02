Wheaton Park District’s Cosley Zoo accessory parking plan clears hurdle

The Wheaton City Council on Monday agreed with the city planning and zoning board’s approval of a 93-space accessory parking lot at Cosley Zoo, 1351 N. Gary Ave. Courtesy of Cosley Zoo

In a packed city hall chamber, the Wheaton City Council agreed with the city planning and zoning board’s positive recommendation of the Wheaton Park District’s proposed 93-space accessory parking lot across from Cosley Zoo.

Despite a lengthy, contentious approval process, the council by a 5-1 vote Monday agreed to the park district’s request for an amendment to a 2001 special use permit for the lot.

Councilman and lone dissenter Scott Brown called the process “a mess” and Councilman Michael Barbier termed it “a downward spiral.”

It’s anticipated the council will vote on an ordinance approving the permit at its July 15 meeting.

The lot would cover about one of six acres of residential-zoned property the park district owns across from 50-year-old Cosley Zoo, 1351 N. Gary Ave.

Among the conditions imposed by the planning and zoning board and to which the city council agreed, the fenced-off lot would not be used until the completion of the Gary Avenue improvement project in progress.

Work includes a turn lane, traffic light and crosswalk at the intersection of Gary and Prairie avenues, the entrance to the proposed parking lot.

Councilwoman Erica Bray-Parker said she believed residents, the park district and city staff all operated under “best intentions” toward a proposal that in July 2023 included a plan for 258 parking spaces covering the entire 6 acres.

“While discussions started out choppy at best, this issue has been very well vetted,” she said. “Plans have altered, concessions have been made, and I saw compromise.”

It took five planning and zoning board hearings before the panel provided a positive recommendation to the city council on May 29.

Many of the residents who offered testimony at those hearings returned on Monday to state their opposition.

Their numerous concerns included diminished property values of neighboring homes, a change in the neighborhood’s character, traffic congestion, environmental impact on the Winfield Creek watershed, the ability of emergency vehicles to navigate the lot, and a general distrust of the park district’s motives.

“The 93 spaces are just a foot in the door for future expansion,” said resident Buddy Lee, one of 26 people who spoke in dissent.

Main objections remained, including the safety of zoo patrons crossing Gary Avenue and the need for more parking.

Resident John Patterson said a group of residents called the “Cosley Zoo Car Counters” found existing parking spaces on the west side of Gary Avenue had not been filled once since December 2023.

Outgoing Cosley Zoo director Sue Wahlgren countered: “I can tell you, we are full,” she said.

Similar to the planning and zoning board summary, the council didn’t consider the issue of “need” to be in their purview.

“The word ‘need’ is not in our zoning,” Barbier said.

A petition drive to “Vote ‘No’” on the parking expansion had gained 2,681 signatures when filed June 21 with the Wheaton clerk, in order to place an advisory referendum question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot in Wheaton.

Some people, Brown included, urged the council to defer a decision until the results of that vote.

“You have an opportunity to let democracy play out,” resident Jeff Westergaard told the council.

Wight & Company’s final design for a proposed 93-space parking lot across Gary Avenue from Cosley Zoo was released April 16. Courtesy of the Wheaton Park District