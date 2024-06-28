advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wheaton’s Northside Park to feature new pickleball courts

Posted June 28, 2024 4:18 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

The pickleball phenomenon is growing in Wheaton.

One of the oldest and largest parks in town will get three new pickleball courts.

The Wheaton Park District is set to replace a portion of the existing basketball courts at Northside Park with pickleball surfaces.

Two half-court basketball courts will remain within the paved area at the northeast side of the park, near the Northside Family Aquatic Center. The courts sit more than 200 feet from apartments located to the east.

Park district commissioners have hired Chicagoland Paving for the work. The board recently approved the company’s base bid and a project alternate for $123,800, plus a contingency of up to $79,015 for potential remediation due to poor soil conditions.

According to a board memo, a testing company expects the area might need undercutting. However, the district is working with an engineer to identify alternative means of stabilization that may be less costly.

“If we’re going to do soil remediation, we should probably shoot for doing it in August, the driest conditions possible, so we don’t run into wet soils, which cost us even more money,” board President John Kelly said at a meeting last week.

Three new pickleball courts are also coming to Briar Patch Park. The district expects to complete that project off Briarcliffe Boulevard at the end of July.

The district also offers coed outdoor leagues for fans of the popular sport. Those leagues play at the Central Park pickleball courts.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Health and Fitness Lifestyle News Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company