Earwig invasion? Here’s what you can do

When Jessica Sefton started seeing chunks taken out of the leaves and flowers in her Buffalo Grove garden, she didn’t know what to think.

As much as she searched, Sefton couldn’t find any signs of infestation. It was only when she went out under the cover of night and shined a flashlight across the garden beds that she discovered hundreds of wriggling, dark specks all over her plants. They were earwigs.

Sefton, who works 12-hour shifts as a physician assistant, said she’s never seen so many earwigs in the years she’s been gardening. With remedies like diatomaceous soil and watered down dish soap not seeming to have much of an effect, Sefton said she’s at a loss.

“I love having my garden. That's my little tranquil spot. I work hard every day, and I have the chaos of two toddlers at home,” Sefton said. “I really like to be able to sit out there and see the flowers, and I just feel so frustrated and overwhelmed right now that I think it's driving me a little crazy.”

More recently, the critters have also been finding their way into Sefton’s home, a situation other suburban residents also have been noticing and discussing on social media. But experts say the issue need not be a cause for worry.

Like most insects, earwigs are not active during the winter. While the nocturnal bugs are most active in summer, they prefer damp areas and tend to flee from super hot and dry conditions, said Kacie Athey, an entomologist with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Despite the Chicago areas recent storms, the region sustained a two-week period of hot, dry conditions that may have motivated earwigs to set up camp inside, she added.

For those looking to get rid of the bugs, they recommended keeping your home and garden free of debris, ensuring your garden has good drainage and sealing any points of entry.

When it comes to using pesticides, homeowners can use a residual insecticide around the foundation of buildings, treat mulch using a drench like lambda cyhalothrin, or use bait such as carbaryl.

More tips can be found at tinyurl.com/EarwigInfo.