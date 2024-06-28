Top 2023-24 moments in girls prep sports

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Hersey’s Sabrina Nemcek won a state title in the uneven parallel bars February in Palatine.

It’s time to present the area’s top 10 girls prep sports moments of the 2023-24 school year.

We’ve narrowed the moments to state titles, which obviously leaves out a bunch of great performances. Four girls basketball teams — Fremd, Hinsdale South, Montini and Waubonsie Valley — made the Class 3A and 4A semifinals, but none won a title.

They are listed below in chronological order.

We’d also like to give an honorable mention shoutout to girls flag football. In February, the sport became officially sanctioned by the IHSA.

1. Oct. 21, Buffalo Grove

In its final year in existence, Elgin Academy earns a state title at the state girls tennis meet when Addison Lanton beats Chicago University’s Paola Almeda in the Class 1A singles final.

In Class 1A doubles, Benet’s Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka top Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee and Jane Carter in the title match.

2. Nov. 4, Peoria

York wins its third state cross country team title, and second in three years, with 77 points. It’s good enough to top second-place Downers Grove North by 15 points.

Katherine Klimek finishes 11th and Margaret Owens 12th. Four other runners — Michaela Quinn, Anna McGrail, Maggie Quinn and Sophia Galiano-Sanchez — place in the top 32.

Area runners dominate the top of the individual standings, headed by Barrington junior Scout Storms’ state title run of 16:38.46.

3. Nov. 11, Westmont

Rosary takes another celebratory leap in the pool by winning a state swimming and diving title for the first time since 2017 and for the eighth time overall.

Becky Rentz wins four titles including the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly. She’s also part of two championship relay teams. Elizabeth Nawrocki wins the title in the 100 breaststroke.

St. Charles North’s Maya Townsend wins three titles in races for athletes with disabilities. Teammate Isabelle Beu wins the 200 individual medley while Fremd’s Katie Kuehn wins the 50 freestyle.

4. Nov. 11, Normal

In an epic title match, St. Francis beats Lincoln 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 to win the Class 3A volleyball championship. The Spartans rally from an 18-14 deficit in the third set, finally winning on Addy Horner’s 13th kill of the match.

It’s the second straight state title for the powerhouse Spartans, 14th overall.

5. Feb. 22, Palatine

Powered by Sabrina Nemcek’s individual titles in the uneven parallel bars, vault and all-around, Hersey wins a state title in girls gymnastics.

Downers Grove co-op’s Genevieve Herion wins the balance beam competition. Annika Chudy claims the floor exercise title for Vernon Hills

6. Feb. 24, Bloomington

Lakes wins the first team title awarded in girls wrestling. Four area athletes win individual championships.

Glenbard West’s Alycia Perez, unbeaten at 35-0, is a champion at 100 pounds. Angelina Gochis becomes Kaneland’s first title winner in girls wrestling at 105 pounds.

Batavia’s Sydney Perry and Glenbard North’s Gabby Gomez, at 115 and 145 pounds, respectively, both end the season unbeaten by winning their third straight title.

7. May 11, DeKalb

Behind fourth- and fifth-place singles finishes from Sophia Lin and Yelang Lee, Fremd wins the state badminton title. Keerthana Rajkumar and Jeslin Vettikkatt are third in doubles.

Neuqua Valley’s Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat beat Stevenson’s Anvi Harish and Adalyn Shum for the doubles title.

8. May 18, Charleston

Prospect edges Huntley for the Class 3A title in track and field. The Knights earn their margin of victory by finishing fourth in the 4x400-meter relay, the meet’s final event.

Several area athletes win individual titles. Huntley wins two relays and Prospect takes a third.

9. May 18, Lincolnshire

In its seventh straight title match appearance, Stevenson’s girls water polo team wins its second straight championship and sixth overall.

The Patriots haven’t lost to an Illinois team in 58 matches dating back to the 2022 final.

10. June 7, Peoria

A 5-run bottom of the sixth inning lifts St. Charles North to a 7-2 victory over Marist in the Class 4A softball final. Ginger Ritter’s 3-run homer is the key hit as the program claims its second championship in three seasons.