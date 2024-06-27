Woodfield Mall hosts entrepreneurial teens running stands on Lemonade Day

Entrepreneur Brianna from the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Illinois serves up a beverage Thursday during Lemonade Day at Woodfield Mall Thursday. Courtesy of Bonni Pear

For generations, lemonade stands have been the first entrepreneurial experience of many youngsters — but would the lessons learned mean more at age 16 than 6?

Woodfield Mall helped entrepreneurial teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois find out Thursday on nationally recognized Lemonade Day.

The budding business people engaged with shoppers at the mall as they promoted and sold their original-recipe lemonade from traditional roadside stands they painted and decorated themselves.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois members Iylah, Favor and Hezekiah persuade Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly to buy a drink from their lemonade stand Thursday during Lemonade Day at Woodfield Mall. Courtesy of Bonni Pear

Introduced to Illinois two years ago by the Schaumburg Business Association, the expanding annual event is intended to empower participants by providing the experience of creating and executing a business plan and then evaluating the results.

The teens keep the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some with a local charity of their choice.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois members, from left, Yandell, Favor, Hezekiah, Iylah and Izabel receive support from Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert during Lemonade Day at Woodfield Mall Thursday. Courtesy of Bonni Pear

Among the local officials on hand to show support were Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert, and Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois board member Jim Idstein.