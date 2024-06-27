advertisement
News

Plumbing torch sparks fire in West Chicago apartment building

Posted June 27, 2024 4:32 pm
Daily Herald report

No one was injured in an accidental fire in a West Chicago apartment building Thursday, authorities said.

Crews from the West Chicago Fire Protection District responded at about noon to the complex on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive.

According to the district, an investigation indicated the cause of the fire was related to plumbing torch work within the bathroom of a third-floor unit of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the inside of a third-floor wall, district officials said in a Facebook post. All occupants safely evacuated the building.

All of the utilities also remain in service. The majority of the building occupants returned to their living units.

However, two units sustained damage, and those residents are moving to other vacant apartments within the complex. All of their belongings were not damaged.

The area was turned over to the apartment complex owner. A damage estimate was not available.

