Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant abruptly closes Schaumburg location

The Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant location in Schaumburg closed this week due to slow business, a company representative said Thursday.

On its page for the location at 425 S. Roselle Road, the Lalo’s website says, “This location has permanently closed. Thank you for the many years of good memories. It has always been our pleasure to serve you. Please visit one of our other locations, such as 1432 Waukegan Road in Glenview or 3011 S. Harlem Avenue in Berwyn. We humbly thank you for the opportunity to serve you again.”

According to social media posts, longtime customers received no warning that they needed to make final visits.

A representative at the Berwyn location said the Schaumburg restaurant was shuttered due to lack of sufficient business.

Lalo’s also operates a Chicago location at 733 W. Maxwell Street.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Lalo's Mexican Restaurant at 425 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg has closed permanently due to a slowdown of business there, a company representative said Thursday. Other locations in Berwyn, Glenview and Chicago remain open.

According to the company’s website, Lalo’s began as a 24-seat restaurant in the heart of Chicago’s Mexican community in the mid-1970s before its popularity quickly caused it to move to a full-sized restaurant building two blocks away. It then expanded to a second location less than a mile away.

Suburban expansion began in 1984 with a site in Cicero.