Macy’s could fill part of Carson’s space at Randhurst in Mount Prospect

Carson Pirie Scott was an original anchor store at the former Randhurst Mall in Mount Prospect. Part of the vacant space at the shopping center now called Randhurst Village soon could be filled by a Macy’s store. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

A Macy’s store will fill a portion of the former Carson’s space at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect, village documents indicate.

Mount Prospect officials said they could not officially confirm that the retailer is moving in, citing an agreement keeping the village from disclosing the store’s name.

But the Macy’s name appears as the future tenant on a building permit application filed with the village.

The application seeks a permit for an interior remodeling at 1023 Center Drive. The description on the document cites “landlord work for future Macys” and states that the work involves removal and relocation or replacement of existing storefront, a new HVAC system, new restrooms, updated lighting and ceilings, as well as internal demolition.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said the new tenant will be a national retailer that will take up the ground level of the space, but not the upper level or basement. He called the move a “game-changer” for Randhurst and its management.

“(It) will really energize that center,” Hoefert added. “It will draw people from all around to shop. That will also draw many new retailers that want to be near (the retailer).”

Hoefert also expressed hope for a domino effect that would help fill the vacancy at the former Bed Bath & Beyond store visible from Rand Road and Route 83.

“I have wanted to see that space reinvigorated,” he said.

Carson’s closed its Randhurst location in 2018. Some of the space has since been filled by HomeGoods.

A Macy’s spokesperson wrote in an email that the retailer is exploring new locations and will share more details as plans are finalized.

“In October 2023, we announced plans to accelerate the expansion of our Macy’s new format stores, opening up to 30 additional locations through 2025,” the email reads.

A representative of Randhurst owner DLC Management did not respond to a call and email seeking comment.

Mount Prospect Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said in February that the new occupant would be a traditional retail tenant.

“It is going to be a great reuse of that space,” he said.