Dining out: Dinner and a show, hot chicken, craft beer crawl and more

You can enjoy dinner and a show a couple of different ways in the suburbs this week, or you can stay home and watch a show about people making dinner. Also, don’t miss the Downtown Wheaton Craft Beer Crawl Saturday.

Craft Crawl

Sip samples from about 15 different local breweries from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, during the second annual Downtown Wheaton Craft Crawl. The $35 ticket includes 10, 4-ounce samples from brewers, including Half Acre Brewing, Noon Whistle Brewing, Off Color Brewing and more, and features entertainment from The Wheaton Dad Band.

Dinner and a show

It’s time to get groovy at the Three Embers restaurant in the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, as they’re offering a themed dinner menu for the Marriott Theatre production of “Beehive,” a ’60s-inspired musical running through Aug. 11. Similar to the musical, the Three Embers menu fondly remembers the era of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power with dishes like the It's My Party Panzanella and the Wigging Out Wood-Fired NY Strip. The three-course dinner is $49 per person.

Dinner and … a murder?

Head to Maggiano’s Naperville for a night of intrigue during their Murder Mystery event Saturday, June 29. Dine on a three-course, family-style dinner as the mystery unfolds and clues help you decide whodunnit. It could be the server or the people at the table next to you. Or was it you? The $80 tickets, which include dinner and a glass of house wine or beer, are available at Eventbrite.

A show about dinner

Chicagoland pop-up Wally’s Waffles, a frequent visitor to the Southwest suburbs, will compete this season on Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race,” premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Southside caterers Wally Strzepka (the self-proclaimed “Waffle King of Chicago”), sister Maggie Strzepka and buddy Joe Caiafa have been serving the unique Liege-style Belgian waffles since 2014. They’ll compete against eight other teams in the contest that will take them along the Gulf Coast in a culinary battle for the $50,000 grand prize.

Winner, winner, $5 chicken sandwich for dinner

The Budlong Southern Chicken, a hot chicken favorite with a growing following, is celebrating its eighth birthday during the month of July with $5 Budlong Original Sandwiches. Pick your heat level and sauce and enjoy hand-battered fried chicken at their location in Oakbrook Center.

It’s a deal

Lou Malnati’s has launched a new value-driven menu featuring Malnati Meal Deals at all Chicago-area locations. The new pizza bundles include mix-and-match meals that are designed to serve up to four to seven guests for less than $10 per person. The one-pizza deal starts at $39.95 and features a large deep-dish or extra large thin-crust pizza, an appetizer and four chocolate chip cookies. A similar two pizza deal starts at $54.95. The deals are available to order online or via the Lou Malnati’s app for carryout and delivery only.

Legally speaking

The much-anticipated Chicago debut of East Coast favorite Legal Sea Foods is coming soon with their new location slated to open in Marina City in July. The new bi-level restaurant brings upscale casual New England vibes to Chicago with riverfront views and outdoor space. The menu will feature longtime specialties like clam chowder and lobster rolls, in addition to new signature dishes such as salt-and-vinegar crusted Icelandic cod and hoisin-glazed Norwegian salmon.

