Some balk at proposed Mount Prospect alfresco dining space

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Markings show where Mount Prospect is considering taking away six parking spaces on Prospect Avenue and dedicating the space as an outdoor dining area.

Hoping to emulate the success of Arlington Alfresco in neighboring Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect could soon launch an outdoor dining zone as a pilot program along Prospect Avenue in the village’s downtown.

But some nearby business owners say they are not on board with the idea for the Parklet Pilot Project.

The plan calls for six parking spaces on the south side of Prospect between Pine and Wille streets to be set aside for diners from April to October. That would allow a new continuous space for outdoor dining at two restaurants, Lady Dahlia and the Patina Wine Bar.

The area will be protected with jersey walls decorated with planters and lighting, under the proposal. Nothing is official yet, although markings on the street indicate boundaries of the new space.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said the hope is to enhance pedestrian activity on Prospect.

“We’re looking at what other communities are doing and we're seeing that some communities are aggressively closing streets to create alfresco dining,” he said. “That's happening from Park Ridge to Arlington Heights.”

Lady Dahlia owner George Tselos said the program would benefit both his restaurant and Patina.

“It will improve the walkability along Prospect Avenue and it will allow for a lot more outdoor seating,” said Tselos, who also owns Emerson’s Ale House nearby.

But others on the block said they are opposed to the plan, which could go into effect shortly after July 4. They voiced their opposition last week when the proposal was discussed at a Prospect Avenue Merchants meeting.

Darlene Joyce, owner of the Mosaic Yarn Studio on Prospect Avenue, said it shows favoritism toward the two restaurants.

“The six spots are significant to us being gone,” said Joyce, whose business has operated on Prospect Avenue for 13 years. “It also is not just a question of the parking spots, but also visibility — whether people will be able to find my store.”

It is especially unfair to Synergy Fitness Studio, sandwiched between Lady Dahlia and Patina, “because she will lose all exposure,” she added.

Esteban Aguado, general manager of Mia’s Cantina at the corner of Prospect and Pine, questioned why the village is “doing this for these two new businesses and you haven’t done anything for the businesses that have been here for 20 or 30 years.”