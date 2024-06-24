Music, fireworks highlight West Chicago’s Railroad Days

Festivalgoers can enjoy carnival rides during Railroad Days, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at Pioneer Park in West Chicago. Courtesy of Matt Gilliam Photography

Railroad Days will return to West Chicago this weekend for four days of carnival rides, games, food, music and fireworks.

The festival is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave. It will continue from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 28; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 29; and 2:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Dave Sabathne, a lifelong West Chicago resident who serves as president and CEO of the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce that organizes the event, likes the entertainment and camaraderie Railroad Days delivers.

“We have such an amazing community, and we just don’t get that many opportunities to come together as a community,” Sabathne said. “You get to meet with your friends, neighbors and visitors.”

Daily performances by bands and musicians, all free to attend, span a variety of genres from Banda to hip hop and rap, heavy metal, classic rock and swing.

“Everything is not for everybody,” Sabathne said, “but there’s something for everybody.”

A variety of bands and performers will play during the four days of Railroad Days at Pioneer Park in West Chicago. Courtesy of Matt Gilliam Photography

Groups include Josh Spinner, Fueled by Emo, Sacred Dawn and Alexis Valdez. A full schedule is available at westchicagorailroaddays.com.

There will be a dozen food vendors, including some offering carnival fare like cotton candy and funnel cakes.

“The food is going to be outstanding,” Sabathne said.

The beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m. daily except for Sunday when service runs from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. Beer is available through on-site token sales.

The beer garden is operated by the West Chicago Lions and Rotary clubs, West Chicago Sister Cities and the Western DuPage Chamber Leads Group.

“For the Lions, Rotary and Sister Cities, this is probably one of their biggest fundraisers,” Sabathne said.

Railroad Days will also have business and nonprofit vendors, games, and carnival rides.

A fireworks display will go off at dusk on Saturday. Two buses will run in 15-minute intervals from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday to shuttle people to and from the parking lots at West Chicago Community High School and Ann Street to Lyman Street on the west side of Pioneer Park.

“It’s a family-friendly environment from start to finish,” Sabathne said.