Crash in Schaumburg kills 20-year-old motorcyclist, injures driver and passenger of car

A 20-year-old Schaumburg man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with the side of a Subaru at the intersection of Schaumburg and Town Square roads in Schaumburg.

Aaron Matthew Lilley was pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m., Schaumburg police said.

The 69-year-old Elgin man driving the Subaru was transported to Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in his vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Lilley was riding eastbound between lanes of traffic on Schaumburg Road when the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Subaru, which was traveling northbound from Town Square. Lilley was wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

The investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing and the determination of its cause still pending, police said

Schaumburg police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information call the department’s tip line at (847) 348-7055.