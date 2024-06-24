advertisement
Crime

Man pleads guilty to fatal drunk-driving crash

Posted June 24, 2024 4:19 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Elgin man has pleaded guilty to killing a passenger in his car in a drunk-driving crash.

Raymond Griffin, 26, pleaded guilty June 21 to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol ‒ causing death, according to DuPage County court records.

He accepted a sentence of six years in prison.

Griffin was accused of killing a passenger, 17-year-old Bryan Montgomery, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Authorities say they responded around 12:20 a.m. to a hotel on Highland Avenue regarding a party that hotel workers had broken up. Police saw a red BMW driving on Highland at 73 in a 35 mph zone. The car went through the T-intersection at Roosevelt Road, rolled over and caught on fire.

Griffin will serve his sentence at the same time he is serving sentences in two felony cases out of Kane County.

On May 31, he pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon at a person or an occupied vehicle for a sentence of five years in prison, according to Kane County court records. That event happened on July 9, 2020, in Elgin.

He also pleaded guilty that day to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in prison.

