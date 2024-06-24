advertisement
Chubby Cattle bringing all-you-can-eat Wagyu barbecue to Woodfield Mall in early 2025

Posted June 24, 2024 1:52 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Chubby Cattle, a restaurant chain offering an all-you-can-eat Wagyu barbecue experience, is expected to open its first Illinois location outside of Chicago’s Chinatown at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in early 2025.

“We know our shoppers expect more than a great selection of top-name retail,” Woodfield Mall General Manager Chris Speca said in a statement. “They want curated experiences. Bringing one of the most talked-about concepts in the food and beverage industry to Woodfield Mall is a win for the mall, the northwest suburbs, and our visitors from across the region.”

Chubby Cattle’s concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with modern culinary innovation, centering on its signature three-tier, all-you-can-eat menu featuring American and Australian full-blood Wagyu, Japanese A5 Wagyu, and a variety of appetizers, sushi, shabu shabu, vegetables and fruit.

Each of the chain’s locations has its own uniquely designed interior.

The Woodfield Mall restaurant will be on the lower level of the dining pavilion wing near entrance 5 and across from Asha SalonSpa.

Business Communities Dining Entertainment Schaumburg
