Man sentenced to 50 years for killing disabled nephew

Dominick Taylor

A former Bloomingdale man who strangled his blind nephew has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Dominick Taylor, 54, pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree murder stemming from the death of Damian B. Scott, who had physical and mental disabilities and was unable to walk. Taylor was Scott’s primary caregiver, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities said Taylor's wife discovered the lifeless body of Scott, 43, in his bedroom at the home they all shared on April 26, 2020. She immediately called Bloomingdale police, who initiated an investigation.

Prosecutors said that in the early morning hours that day, Taylor, who was Scott's full-time caretaker for more than a decade, strangled his nephew in the bedroom. Taylor took cash from his wife's bank account, turned off his cellphone and purchased a one-way Amtrak train ticket from Chicago to East Lansing, without notifying his wife or family, authorities said.

Taylor was taken into custody on April 28, 2020, on a local warrant in Michigan. He refused extradition and a Governor's Warrant was approved, clearing the way for his return.

He has remained in custody at the county jail since June 2020. Taylor will be required to serve 100% of his sentence.