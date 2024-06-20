Lake in the Hills parents ‘so grateful’ for son’s indie film release in theaters Friday

Writer, editor, and director of the film "For Prophet" Mark Stewart Iverson, left, is pictured with his mother, Wanda Iverson; Valentina Garcia, who played Archangel Raphael; and Mark's father, Allen Iverson, at the movie's premiere on June 12. Photo provided

Wanda and Allen Iverson have always supported their independent filmmaker son.

On Friday, they will see their support and his talent pay off when his first feature-length movie appears on big screens across the country, including at the AMC Lake in the Hills 12 movie theater.

Their son, Mark Stewart Iverson, 37, who was raised in Hoffman Estates, is the writer and director of “For Prophet.” His parents, who live in Lake in the Hills, make cameos in the faith-based comedy and are co-producers who helped finance the film.

In the Chicago area, the film can also be seen this weekend at AMC South Barrington 24, Classic Cinemas Carpentersville, Marcus Elgin Cinema and AMC River East 21 in Chicago.

Citing the ups and downs during the yearslong filmmaking process, Wanda Iverson said she is proud of her son.

“It is wonderful to see that he is getting the reward that he needs, he wanted, he deserves,” she said. “I’m just so grateful for God’s blessing.”

“For Prophet,” a film shot in Elgin, opens in theaters on Friday. COURTESY OF MSI FILMS

Last week, the movie premiered at the Marcus Elgin Cinema, where about 200 people viewed it ahead of its theatrical release.

Mark Stewart Iverson said the premiere “went splendidly.”

“It just felt so great to have so many cast, crew, supporters, fans, collaborators and loved ones from all over the suburbs there to support,” he said. “My heart was filled with so much joy (that) it almost burst.”

Last year, the film was nominated for awards at the International Christian Film Festival. It also won two awards, including best comedy, at the International Christian Visual Media Crown Awards, Mark Stewart Iverson said.

Shot in 2019 with Elgin transformed into the fictional city of Mount Zion, the story is the tale of a man dealing with good and evil, but with a light comedic flair.

Mark Stewart Iverson puts the main character in modern-day scenarios and storylines exploring faith, family, kindness and community.

He said his film, which he began writing in 2017, is character-driven and can be described in many ways: a faith-based comedy, a comedy with faith-based elements or a “dramedy with faith … lots of laughs and lots of spirit.”

The main character of the film struggles, as did Iverson when making this film, but he had faith and continued moving forward, ”believing in my chosen path,” he said.

Iverson said having the film viewed in theaters nationwide “is a dream.”

When the news came that the film would be released in theaters, “we were over the moon. This is exactly what we were waiting so long for,” he said.

The movie, which is being distributed to theaters by Integrity Releasing, will be available on streaming services on July 26.

Tickets, movie times and information about the movie are available at forprophetfilm.com.