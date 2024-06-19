Crystal Lake city clerk charged with possessing child sexual abuse images, grooming

Nicholas S. Kachiroubas

A 45-year-old Crystal Lake man is facing charges of possessing child sexual abuse images and grooming following an investigation spurred by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

McHenry County sheriff’s investigators said Nicholas S. Kachiroubas was involved in “the online enticement of children for sexual acts.” Authorities were alerted to his activities by the national child safety advocacy group.

Kachiroubas is the city clerk for Crystal Lake, officials have confirmed. There has been no immediate response from city officials.

In addition to his role with the city, Kachiroubas sits on the Illinois Community College Board and is an associate professor in DePaul University’s School of Public Service, according to the board’s and college’s respective websites.

A search warrant was executed at Kachiroubas’ home on the 200 block of S. Dole Avenue Tuesday, and investigators recovered child sexual abuse material, officials said.

Kachiroubas is being held at the McHenry County jail awaiting a detention hearing.

The court is closed on Wednesday to mark Juneteenth. So Kachiroubas is expected to go before a judge Thursday to decide if he will be released while he awaits trial.

According to his DePaul online bio, Kachiroubas has a doctorate in leadership learning and service and served as a trustee for McHenry County College. He has served on numerous nonprofits, the bio says.

• Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report