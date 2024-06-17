advertisement
Arlington Heights motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

Posted June 17, 2024 1:47 pm
Daily Herald report

An Arlington Heights motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a collision with a car in Mount Prospect, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 5:33 p.m. at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Dearborn Court, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy Monday, but a determination on the person’s cause of death remains pending.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said. No citations have been issued.

Algonquin Road was closed in the area for about six hours during the police investigation, which remains ongoing.

The crash occurred about two blocks west of where another deadly motorcycle crash earlier this month. Daniel Vazquez, 18, of Mundelein was killed June 4 when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Algonquin Road at Briarwood Drive, police said.

