Suburbs could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon

Severe weather is expected to move into the suburbs later today with multiple rounds of storms forecast.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most suburban counties, except Lake and McHenry, until 8 p.m.

The storms could bring hail up to two inches in diameter and wind speeds topping out at 75 mph, the National Weather Service office in Romeoville said.

The first round of storms is expected to affect the northern suburbs between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., with another batch of storms rolling through the southern suburbs between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s today, then cool down following the storms.

An extended warm up is expected beginning early next week with the potential for more storms.