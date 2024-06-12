Mount Prospect building path, adding lighting to improve safety on Algonquin Road

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com In the wake of more than 40 crashes involving injury, Mount Prospect intends to add a pedestrian path and improved lighting along Algonquin Road between Route 83 and Dearborn Court.

Mount Prospect is adding a bicycle and pedestrian path, as well as lighting improvements, along a stretch of Algonquin Road that’s seen several deadly crashes over the past four years.

Design work is underway this summer for the eight-foot path that will run the width of the village borders, from Dearborn Court on the west to Elmhurst Road on the east, on the north side of Algonquin Road.

The planned work also includes a new bicycle crossing at Algonquin Road at Dempster Street and a new pedestrian crossing Algonquin Road at Linneman Road.

Construction is likely to begin in the spring of 2026.

Village officials said the path not only will create better access for walkers and cyclists, but combined with the lighting will improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

“All in all, I think that lighting down there is going to be a godsend,” Mayor Paul Hoefert said. “We have improved the lighting there over the years. But a lot of people live down in that area and they run across Algonquin in the dark. So the lighting, I think, will improve that for sure.”

Project costs are estimated at about $2.94 million, with the village contributing about $588,000 and receiving a federal grant through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program for the rest.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the village also will add sidewalks on the south side of Algonquin Road in areas without them and replace existing sodium vapor streetlights with more energy efficient LEDs.

The project will improve nonmotorized connectivity to area shopping, restaurants and businesses, and reduce vehicle trips, he added.

Mount Prospect police said they believe the additional lighting will enhance safety in the corridor.

According to police, three fatal crashes have occurred along Algonquin Road since March 30, 2021.

In one, a 54-year-old pedestrian died Sept. 19, 2021, after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross Algonquin Road near Linneman Road. And last week, 18-year-old Daniel Vazquez of Mundelein was killed in a motorcycle crash at Algonquin Road and Briarwood Drive.

In addition, there have been 44 crashes involving injury along Algonquin since 2022, police said.