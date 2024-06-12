advertisement
Crime

Man charged with having automatic gun in Naperville

Posted June 12, 2024 12:54 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Glendale Heights man who has a felony record is facing charges he had a gun modified to fire automatically.

Pretrial detention was ordered on Wednesday for Devon Redmond, 25, of the 1800 block of Somerset Drive.

He is charged with possession of a loaded machine gun, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. All are felonies.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Naperville police started watching a vehicle registered to Redmond around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Redmond is wanted on several no-bond arrest warrants out of DeKalb County.

Police said they saw Redmond, carrying a handbag, leave a residence and walk toward the vehicle. He put the bag behind the driver’s seat and got in, according to police.

Police say they found a fully loaded Glock 23 handgun, with an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber, in the handbag. It had a switch to make it fully automatic.

They say they also found Xanax pills.

