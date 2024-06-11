147-unit apartment complex planned for east side of Mundelein

An architectural rendering of a proposed Springs at Mundelein apartment building. Courtesy of Mundelein

New plans for a 147-unit apartment complex on Mundelein’s east side were unveiled during Monday night’s village board meeting.

The Springs at Mundelein complex is envisioned for the southwest corner of Butterfield Road and Huntington Drive. The roughly 11-acre site is just east of the Cambridge Country subdivision and across Butterfield Road from Vernon Hills’ Greggs Landing subdivision.

The Libertyville Montessori School, 450 Butterfield Road, is on the site now. That red-sided facility would be demolished to make way for the apartment complex.

Seven, two-story residential buildings are planned for the Springs at Mundelein, along with a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a fitness center and other amenities. The apartments would range from studios to three-bedroom units, according to village documents.

The Springs at Mundelein apartment complex is proposed for Butterfield Road, south of Huntington Drive. Courtesy of Mundelein

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties is behind the plan. The company would own and operate the complex once it’s built, Continental representative Bridget Weasler told Mundelein trustees Monday.

Northbrook-based MZ Capital Partners proposed a similar plan for the property in 2022, but that concept didn’t move forward. Continental subsequently acquired the development rights for the site, documents indicate.

Trustees on Monday unanimously voted to amend the village’s existing development agreement with MZ Capital Partners to include Continental Properties.

Trustee Jenny Ross said she thought the buildings would fit well within the existing neighborhood.

Mayor Steve Lentz said he liked that some of the apartment buildings have attached garages.

“Good luck,” Lentz told company representatives. “We’re looking forward to the project.”

