Schaumburg Mobil may be razed for Casey’s gas station, convenience store

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com This Mobil gas station at 1601 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg may be demolished for construction of a new Casey's gas station and convenience store, if village trustees grant permission Tuesday night.

The planned rebranding of an approximately half-century-old Mobil station in Schaumburg would bring a Casey’s gas station and convenience store with more limited hours to the site.

The Schaumburg village board Tuesday will consider approval of the plan to raze the old building and replace it with a 4,557-square-foot structure at 1601 E. Algonquin Road.

The underground gas tanks also would be replaced with new ones during the renovation, Casey’s officials said.

The Mobil station has operated 24 hours a day for at least the past decade, but the Casey’s is planned to be open only from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The village’s zoning board of appeals recommended approval of the plan by an 8-0 vote last month.

Casey’s acquired the 1.4-acre property two years ago and has operated the gas station under its previous Mobil branding and round-the-clock hours since.

A new Casey's gas station and convenience store is planned to replace the Mobil station the company purchased two years ago at 1601 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Matching the Casey’s brand, the new building would be built of brown brick with stone pilasters at all four corners and on each side of the entrance. A large sign of red aluminum composite material would be above the windows while the roof would be topped with dark bronze-colored aluminum coping all around.

Security lighting will be positioned to illuminate the adjacent sidewalks at night and accent the building. Steel columns at each of the six pump islands will support a canopy with a red and black band around it.

The new facility won’t include an auto repair shop, but emphasis would be placed on the operation of the convenience store, company officials told the village.

The store will have a kitchen where food items including freshly baked morning pastries and Casey’s breakfast pizza would be prepared. The company is seeking a variance from the normal 6 a.m. opening time allowed by its zoning to have time to prepare these items each day.

The planned 17 parking spaces exceed the 15 required by the zoning, as does the proposed 25% landscaping coverage exceed the minimum 20%.

A couple of zoning board members recommended that the landscaping plan include evergreens to better screen vehicle headlights from the nearby Walden Condominiums to the south across Skywater Drive.