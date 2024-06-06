Restaurants, retail, pickleball all part of plan for area near Charlestowne Mall

Rendering of Fox Haven Square, a proposed restaurant, retail and entertainment development near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

St. Charles Plan Commission members heard plans for a proposed commercial development near Charlestowne Mall on the city’s east side at their June 4 meeting.

The proposed development, known as Fox Haven Square, would be constructed on the vacant 7.5-acre lot near the northeast corner of Kirk Road and Route 64, just west of the Charlestowne Mall, between Jewel-Osco and the existing bank and former On The Border buildings.

Plans call for four buildings around a central plaza that would house a mix of restaurants, retail and entertainment, including an indoor pickleball complex.

Rendering of Fox Haven Square, a proposed restaurant, retail and entertainment development near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

The three buildings on the east side of the lot would be a mix of restaurants and commercial space, each between 1,400 square feet and 2,600 square feet, surrounding an outdoor dining and community plaza and valet drop-off area. The fourth building would be a 20,000-square-foot, two-story indoor pickleball facility and restaurant on the southwest side of the lot.

A 434-space parking lot would be constructed on the west side of the lot along Kirk Road, which would be shared with surrounding businesses. Sidewalks also would be constructed along Kirk Road.

The development would be accessed from existing driveways off Route 64 from the south and off Kirk Road from the west. The existing north-south access drive from Route 64 to Jewel-Osco would be maintained and a new east-west access drive connecting Kirk Road to the Charlestowne Mall site would be constructed.

Proposed site plan for Fox Haven Square, a development of restaurants, retail and entertainment near Charlestowne Mall on the east side of St. Charles. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

A public hearing was held at the June 4 meeting, where petitioners presented their plans, fielded questions from commission members and comments from the public. Commission members engaged in more than an hour of discussion and raised several questions and concerns to the petitioners.

Petitioners Jason Golub and Jon Grzywa, architect and civil engineer with Ware Malcomb, gave a presentation during the public hearing on behalf of Bartlett-based developer Greco Investment Management LLC.

Greco also owns the Pheasant Run industrial park, Royal Fox Country Club and several other industrial, retail and office buildings in the Fox Valley area. Gryzwa said the Greco team also is in the process of acquiring the Jewel-Osco building to the north of the development.

Petitioners told commission members they are aiming to bring in notable Chicago-based restaurants Parlor Pizza Bar and Hampton Social, as well as a Mexican restaurant and a Burger Local.

“It’s a great opportunity to expand the downtown area of St. Charles into this wonderful destination retail/restaurant complex that we’ve designed,” Golub said.

Petitioners said they hope to have the first businesses operating in Fox Haven Square by September 2025.

Commission members raised concerns to the pickleball facility’s metal siding and landscaping plans, which do not meet zoning requirements. Other concerns included the impact to traffic and parking.

Plan commission members recommended approval of the preliminary plans in a unanimous vote, subject to changes based on staff comments. The proposal is expected to go before the city’s planning and development committee on Monday, June 10.