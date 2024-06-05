Harvard woman killed in Interstate 90 crash near Schaumburg
A 51-year-old Harvard woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg.
Aimee C. Simmons was driving in the far-right eastbound lanes of I-90 at about 8:40 a.m. when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had stopped due to traffic congestion, Illinois State Police officials said.
Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported an autopsy is scheduled today.
