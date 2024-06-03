advertisement
News

Identities of three people killed in DuPage crashes released

Posted June 03, 2024 8:16 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Officials have identified the three people killed in two car crashes in DuPage County last week.

Riley C. Smith, 21, from Carol Stream, and Isaias Flores, 27, from West Chicago, died in a crash Friday night on North Avenue near West Chicago, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Claire Bonga, 16, died after a crash late Wednesday night near Geneva and Indian Knoll roads near West Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bonga was a sophomore at Wheaton North High School, according to a Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 spokesman.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office is investigating both crashes. On Monday, a sheriff's office spokesman declined to answer questions or provide any information about either crash.

