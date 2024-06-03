Hoffman Estates teen killed in crash on I-290

A Hoffman Estates teenager has been identified as one of two people killed in an early Sunday morning two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Chicago that also injured three others.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy today for 18-year-old Shealyn M. Sherwood.

Illinois State Police said Sherwood was killed in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Damen Avenue.

The other person who died has not been identified.

State police did not provide any details about how the crash occurred and they believe one of the people who was killed was a pedestrian.

The conditions of the three others who were transported to nearby hospitals is unknown.