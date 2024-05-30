One driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Lake in the Hills

One driver involved in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lake in the Hills has died, police said.

The crash involving a 2024 Kia Forte and a 2003 BMW X5 occurred in the intersection of West Algonquin Road and Harvest Gate shortly after 6:20 a.m., according to police reports.

The unidentified Kia driver died after being taken to Huntley Northwestern Hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled, authorities said.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No citations have been issued.

Algonquin Road was closed in both directions between Randall Road and Fairway View Drive until about 9:30 a.m.