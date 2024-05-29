Rolling Meadows graduate Christie will stay in NBA draft, according to report
Cam Christie will stay in the NBA draft and forego his remaining college eligibility, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.
The Rolling Meadows High School graduate averaged 11.3 points during his freshman year at Minnesota. He entered the draft process and participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month. Projections have him as a late first- or early second-round pick.
Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, is following the same path as his older brother, Max, who spent one season at Michigan State, then entered the NBA draft and was chosen No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.
