advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Officials: Man injured, dog killed when hit by car in Woodstock

Posted May 27, 2024 8:30 pm
By Ella Mitchell

A man was seriously injured and a small dog was killed when they were hit by a car Monday afternoon in Woodstock, officials said.

First responders were sent just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of North Jefferson and East Judd streets for a report of an elderly man and a dog who had been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening, the release stated. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, officials said.

Rail traffic on the Union Pacific Northwest Line was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Woodstock
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company