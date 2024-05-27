Officials: Man injured, dog killed when hit by car in Woodstock

A man was seriously injured and a small dog was killed when they were hit by a car Monday afternoon in Woodstock, officials said.

First responders were sent just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of North Jefferson and East Judd streets for a report of an elderly man and a dog who had been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening, the release stated. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, officials said.

Rail traffic on the Union Pacific Northwest Line was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.