Wheaton Nordstrom Rack store to open May 30

Retail chain Nordstrom Rack is slated to open a store in Wheaton's Danada Square East center on May 30. Courtesy of Vivian Hsu Photography

Nordstrom Rack will unveil its new Wheaton store to shoppers Thursday morning.

Three spaces in the Danada Square East retail center were combined to create one store with about 29,000 square feet. The shopping center is anchored by Whole Foods at Butterfield and Naperville roads.

Nordstrom Rack is the discount arm of the upscale department store chain. The Rack sells clothing, shoes and other merchandise from flagship Nordstrom stores at up to 70% off regular department store prices.

The Wheaton store officially opens to customers at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The Seattle-based company is planning an opening celebration.