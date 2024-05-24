Carol Stream releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting

Isaac Goodlow III Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef

Carol Stream has released the names of six officers involved in the fatal shooting of a resident in February.

Attorneys representing the village submitted the names, as required by a federal court judge, in discovery documents to the attorneys for the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was killed in his apartment on Feb. 2. The family has filed a federal lawsuit against the village and the officers. The suit named the officers as John Does 1 through 6.

The officers are Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt, Dan Koeller, and Sgt. Steve Cadle, according to a Friday news release from the village.

They were the six that entered the apartment.

The village also provided police reports for the domestic violence call to which the officers were responding.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Bonnie Pigram spoke about her son, Isaac Goodlow III, at a news conference in February. Goodlow was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers

The release said that, upon advice of the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the village will not discuss publicly the actions of each officer.

Goodlow’s relatives for months have been asking for the names of the officers. He died of a single gunshot. They contend the shooting was unjustified and that the officers who shot him should be prosecuted criminally.

“It has taken the village of Carol Stream almost four months to release the names of the police officers involved in the tragic and unjustified shooting of Isaac Goodlow III, a 30- year-old Black man,” said Andrew Stroth, one of the lawyers for the family.

“The village is finally releasing this information based upon the order of the judge in the pending federal civil rights case,” Stroth added. “The Goodlow family hopes DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin will move swiftly with his independent investigation and charging decision.”

The state’s attorney’s office is still reviewing materials from the investigation into the shooting, a spokesman said Thursday.

According to the website of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board:

• Janetis was certified before online records were available and was hired by Carol Stream in February 2022;

• Carol Stream hired McGovern in December 2020, and she was licensed in April 2021;

• Marquardt was hired in May 2023 and licensed in August 2023;

• Pfingston was certified before online records were available and hired by Carol Stream in February 2022;

• Koeller was hired in August 2022 and certified in November 2022;

• Cadle was certified and hired in 1998.

