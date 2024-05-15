Attorney: Judge orders names of officers in fatal Carol Stream shooting to be released

Isaac Goodlow III Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef

A federal judge has ordered the village of Carol Stream to release the names of six police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in February, according to an attorney for the man’s family.

The sisters of Isaac Goodlow III are suing the Carol Stream Police Department and the police officers, who they say used excessive force and murdered Goodlow in his apartment.

On Wednesday, Andrew Stroth, an attorney representing the sisters, announced during a news conference that the village has until May 29 to give him and other attorneys for the family the names of the officers. Stroth said the ruling came from the judge overseeing the federal lawsuit.

Carol Stream Village Manager William Holmer said the village was aware of the news conference on Wednesday.

“We continue to extend condolences to the family,” Holmer said.

He said the village‘s internal investigation continues. Meanwhile, the officers remain on administrative leave.

“We look forward to releasing more information publicly,” Holmer said.

Carol Stream police say officers went to Goodlow’s apartment on Feb. 3 after getting a call from his girlfriend about a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said the officers met the woman outside and tried to speak to Goodlow, knocking on his door and a window.

Police said the officers waited 50 minutes before entering Goodlow’s apartment. He was shot in his bedroom seconds later.

The village released body-camera footage of police entering the apartment and the bedroom. It does not seem to show the actual shooting.

According to his family, Goodlow was unarmed and lived in the apartment by himself.

They say the village showed them body-camera footage that showed Goodlow in bed when he was shot.

The Daily Herald requested copies Feb. 29 of all squad and body-camera footage from the entire event through a Freedom of Information Act request. The village has not responded.

The family and protesters have been asking for the names of the officers for several months. The village’s attorney argued against releasing them before an investigation into the shooting is finished and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin decides whether the shooting was justified.

Goodlow’s relatives and supporters also urged Berlin to decide soon whether to file criminal charges against the officer or officers who shot at Goodlow.

“Every day that passes without accountability only deepens the wounds of injustice and prolongs the agony of Isaac Goodlow’s loved ones,” said Myia Miller of Wheaton, a friend of Goodlow’s family.

Family of man killed by Carol Stream police files lawsuit

Family of man killed by Carol Stream police given opportunity to view body worn camera footage

The sisters filed the federal lawsuit on Feb. 28. It alleges police had no reason to enter Goodlow’s apartment without a warrant because the woman who made the call was outside and not in danger.

The next court date in the federal lawsuit is May 22.

Berlin’s office said Tuesday it is still reviewing materials to determine whether the shooting was justified.