Libertyville, Vernon Hills teachers call for superintendent’s dismissal

Libertyville-Vernon Hills District 128 Superintendent Denise Herrmann Courtesy of Libertyville-Vernon Hills District 128

Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no confidence” on Superintendent Denise Herrmann and are calling for her immediate dismissal.

The action by the 293-member District 128 Federation of Teachers was announced Monday morning in advance of a presentation at tonight’s school board meeting.

Teachers say Herrmann has created a “chaotic and hostile” work environment, forced key administrators to leave, fomented distrust among educators and been unwilling to listen to teacher concerns.

Herrmann did not immediately respond for comment Monday.

The union also claims Herrmann has made poor use of taxpayer funds, violated the collective bargaining agreement with teachers, eliminated effective student support programs and has shown an inability to set and follow through on district goals.

“During her nearly three-year tenure here, Dr. Denise Herrmann has repeatedly shown that she is incapable of leading our district at this important time,” union President Monica Caldicott said in a news release Monday.

The union’s public statement follows a variety of district initiatives that have been topics of lengthy public comment and discussion at school board meetings the past several months.

Those include pending curriculum changes to automatically enroll students in the next most rigorous level of classes and replace or remove standard honors classes. Some are concerned there won't be adequate support outside the classroom for students who will need it.

According to Monday’s announcement, nearly 90% of teachers supported the no confidence vote. That mirrors the results of a “pulse survey” of teachers presented at the April 28 school board meeting, in which about 92% of 145 union members they had little or no trust in the administration and its decision making.

“As teachers, we feel responsible to our students, parents and taxpayers,” Caldicott said. “They deserve a superintendent who will make prudent financial decisions and build upon the outstanding legacy and student achievement in our district. Dr. Herrmann has proven she is not that leader. It’s time for change in District 128.”

Herrmann was hired as District 128’s superintendent in 2021, having previously worked as assistant superintendent for learning and teaching and chief academic officer at St. Charles Unit District 303. She replaced Prentiss Lea, who retired after 12 years as District 128's top administrator.

District 128 educates more than 3,200 students at Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools. The school board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Vernon Hills High School library/classroom, 145 Lakeview Parkway.