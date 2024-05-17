Cops take to Dunkin’ rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg officer Eric Wang, from left, officer Emily Zuhr, and Lt. Elliot Rose wave to cars on Friday during the Dunkin’ Cop On a Rooftop 2024 for Special Olympics in Schaumburg.

There was a large police presence Friday morning at most Dunkin’ locations as officers and support staff collected donations for Special Olympics Illinois.

In Schaumburg, officers secured a location above the Dunkin’ sign on the roof as they waved energetically to passing cars. Meanwhile, their support staff performed some Hula hoop maneuvers with inflatable doughnuts along Golf Road to garner more attention.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois partnership.

The partnership has been a success over the years. More than $8.7 million has been raised in Illinois.

As part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, more than 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles through Illinois to its final destination at the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, young athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Elgin police Sgt. Adam Arnold collects donations on Friday during the Dunkin’ Cop On a Rooftop 2024 for Special Olympics in Elgin.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg police administrative staff members Lissa Alonso, from left, Simone Lesniak and Jenny Hellmer wave to passing cars on Friday during a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Elgin police Detective Mark Root collects donations on Friday during the Dunkin’ Cop On a Rooftop 2024 for Special Olympics event in Elgin.

Francisco Fregoso, a St. Charles community service officer, waves from the roof of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois on Friday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Freddie Crane, 5, hands a donation to St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Erik Mahan on Friday during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles police officer Bill Tynan sells shirts on Friday during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Special Olympics athlete Amanda Propheter, left, of Geneva, and St. Charles police officer Jen Larsen greet customers on Friday during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan greets customers on Friday during the 2024 Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1566 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network