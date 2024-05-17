advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Chicago man charged with shooting at vehicle in Roselle

Posted May 17, 2024 4:03 pm
Daily Herald report

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting at a moving vehicle while traveling on Lake Street in Roselle earlier this year, authorities said Friday.

Justin Gray, 32, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 7, Roselle police officers responded to the BP gas station on Lake Street regarding a road rage shooting.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Gray, who was driving a Lincoln SUV, honked at another driver after the person stopped at a yellow-into-red light at Barrington Road and Lake Street in Hanover Park.

As the driver continued east on Lake, Gray pulled out a gun near Lake Street and Rodenburg Road in Roselle and then fired, striking the rear passenger side of the person’s vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

After firing at the vehicle, Gray passed it and drove away, at which time the other driver pulled into the gas station and called police, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release.

After an investigation, police identified Gray as a suspect. On May 6, Judge Leah Bendik issued an arrest warrant for Gray. On May 10, Gray was arrested by Illinois State Police and taken into custody.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors’ request to deny pretrial release.

Gray is next due in court for his arraignment on June 10.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Roselle
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company