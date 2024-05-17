Chicago man charged with shooting at vehicle in Roselle

Justin Gray

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting at a moving vehicle while traveling on Lake Street in Roselle earlier this year, authorities said Friday.

Justin Gray, 32, faces one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 7, Roselle police officers responded to the BP gas station on Lake Street regarding a road rage shooting.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Gray, who was driving a Lincoln SUV, honked at another driver after the person stopped at a yellow-into-red light at Barrington Road and Lake Street in Hanover Park.

As the driver continued east on Lake, Gray pulled out a gun near Lake Street and Rodenburg Road in Roselle and then fired, striking the rear passenger side of the person’s vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

After firing at the vehicle, Gray passed it and drove away, at which time the other driver pulled into the gas station and called police, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release.

After an investigation, police identified Gray as a suspect. On May 6, Judge Leah Bendik issued an arrest warrant for Gray. On May 10, Gray was arrested by Illinois State Police and taken into custody.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors’ request to deny pretrial release.

Gray is next due in court for his arraignment on June 10.