Driver alert: Wheaton gets ready for Gary Avenue roadwork

Posted May 15, 2024 1:42 pm
Daily Herald report

Wheaton drivers should watch out for work crews along Gary Avenue starting next week.

ComEd has hired crews to do tree trimming and tree removal work in preparation for a roadwork project on the connector route between Wheaton’s downtown and neighboring Winfield and Carol Stream.

Crews will trim or remove a limited number of trees along Gary Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Jewell Road in areas where utility poles will need to be relocated for the project, according to the city. The preliminary work should take about one month to complete.

The project will involve reconstructing the roadway with curbs and gutters; installing a traffic signal with a crosswalk at Prairie Avenue; and widening that intersection to provide a left-turn lane onto Prairie. Crews also will install a multiuse path along the east side of Gary Avenue for pedestrians and bicyclists.

