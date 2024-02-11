Family of man killed by Carol Stream police given opportunity to view body worn camera footage

Isaac Goodlow III Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef

The family of a man killed Feb. 3 by Carol Stream police viewed portions of body worn camera footage of the shooting but declined to comment Saturday through their attorney.

The village in a news release Friday said the footage made available to the family of Isaac Goodlow III was facilitated by the Public Integrity Team of the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Taskforce, the independent agency investigating the shooting.

Carol Stream police called to an apartment on the 200 block of East St. Charles Road for a report of a domestic disturbance about 4:15 a.m. Feb. 3 described it as a “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation.”

Goodlow, 30, was killed after two officers fired shots.

“We support that this opportunity was provided to Mr. Goodlow’s family because they are entitled to gain an understanding of what transpired that morning,” village officials said in the news release.

“The immediacy in which this was provided corresponds with the department’s desire to proceed in a transparent and informative manner,” the news release said.

According to the news release, Carol Stream police are committed to sharing the most relevant video footage with the public as soon as possible, once the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorneys Office determine the release will not negatively impact the investigation.

Further information will be released once available on the village and police department’s social media and website.