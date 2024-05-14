advertisement
Red Lobster abruptly closes in Bloomingdale

Posted May 14, 2024 12:06 pm
Daily Herald report

The Red Lobster in Bloomingdale has abruptly shut its doors.

The seafood restaurant closed Monday without notice, Village President Franco Coladipietro wrote in a Facebook post.

The company’s website indicates the Bloomingdale restaurant off Army Trail Road and another in Danville, near the Illinois-Indiana border, have “temporarily closed.”

The Florida-based chain was contemplating a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported in April, citing people familiar with the matter.

A company representative could not be reached for comment.

