Red Lobster abruptly closes in Bloomingdale

Red Lobster has “temporarily closed” its Bloomingdale restaurant, according to the company website. The chain’s restaurant in Fairview Heights, Illinois, is seen in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/James A. Finley, File) The Associated Press

The Red Lobster in Bloomingdale has abruptly shut its doors.

The seafood restaurant closed Monday without notice, Village President Franco Coladipietro wrote in a Facebook post.

The company’s website indicates the Bloomingdale restaurant off Army Trail Road and another in Danville, near the Illinois-Indiana border, have “temporarily closed.”

The Florida-based chain was contemplating a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported in April, citing people familiar with the matter.

A company representative could not be reached for comment.