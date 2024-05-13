advertisement
Crime

Streamwood police investigating reported gunfire

Posted May 13, 2024 4:34 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Streamwood police are investigating a reported shooting early Monday afternoon, but said there are no life-threatening injuries as a result.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 1:14 p.m. in the area of Kingston Court and Club Tree Drive, officials said. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and property damage, police said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, department officials declined to say whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

No suspects are currently in custody, police said. Officials said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Article Categories
Communities Crime News Streamwood
