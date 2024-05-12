Mount Prospect backs renewal of tax incentive for Red Barn restaurant

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The Red Barn Restaurant and Brewery began operation nearly six years ago, replacing Bogies Ale House, which closed in 2012.

Mount Prospect has recommended that Cook County renew a tax incentive for a brewery and restaurant near Randhurst Village shopping center.

The Red Barn Restaurant and Brewery, 303 E. Kensington Road, initially received the 7c incentive in 2018 to open in the 10,000-square-foot space that was the former home of Bogies Ale House.

Red Barn operator D.J. Harrington said the business is a success.

“Obviously, with COVID, the restaurant outlook was bleak for a while,” he told the village board last week. “But honestly, we’re seeing a resurgence back, especially with the support of the community.”

Though not part of the downtown dining scene, Harrington said the restaurant gets support from its surrounding neighborhood and the nearby Kensington Business Center.

“We have really kind of stepped up and have increased our foot traffic within the last, I would say, 18 months,” he added.

If approved by the county board, the 7c renewal would lower the property’s assessment from the normal 25% of market value to 10% for three years, then 15% in year four and 20% in year five, before returning to 25%.

Village officials said that would reduce the property taxes from $7.80 to about $3.15 per square foot. Taxes for similar properties in Lake and DuPage counties would range from $2.50 to $3.50 per square foot, officials said.

"It has allowed us to continue to operate and flourish in the community,“ Harrington said of the incentive.

The restaurant has made improvements to its parking lot and refurbished its main entrances, he added. In addition, he said, operators have engaged in talks with the Lions Club to use the parking lot for Bluesmobile Cruise Nights.

Mayor Paul Hoefert said he and his family are regular customers, touting its sloppy joe.