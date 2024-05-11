Solar storm creates majestic display of Northern Lights over the suburbs

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Northern Lights made a splash early Saturday morning over the century-old Barlina barn at Hill Farm Acres on Barlina Road in Crystal Lake. Plans were in the works to demolish the barn but local historians are trying to save it.

An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday, with no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects of the Northern Lights, which were prominently on display in Britain, were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to take precautions.

“For most people here on planet Earth, they won’t have to do anything,” said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, NOAA said. But it was hard to predict and experts stressed it would not be the dramatic curtains of color normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

“That’s really the gift from space weather: the aurora,” Steenburgh said. He and his colleagues said the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Streaks of blue and purple light appear over Crystal Lake early Saturday morning as a strong solar storm hit the Earth producing stunning displays of color. Officials say the Northern Lights could be seen through the weekend.

Purple light streaks over Crystal Lake early Saturday morning as a strong solar storm hit the Earth producing stunning displays of color. Officials say the Northern Lights could be seen through the weekend.