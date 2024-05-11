Missing Crystal Lake man found murdered

A Crystal Lake man reported missing April 4 was murdered, authorities announced Saturday night.

Douglas Ottesen, 60, of the 600 block of North Falls Circle, Pingree Grove, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old James Cromwell.

Douglas Ottesen

Ottesen is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of homicidal death.

According to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office, police began investigating his disappearance April 4. The federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems database says the last time Cromwell was seen was March 12, and that’s the incident date listed on the charges.

Two sites in Kane County were searched May 7 — one in the 45W200 block of Route 72 in Hampshire Township, and one at Ottesen’s residence.

Cromwell’s remains were found at the Route 72 site. He had been shot to death, according to a preliminary ruling from the Kane County coroner.

Prosecutors are seeking to detain Ottesen while he awaits trial. A detention hearing is set for Sunday morning.