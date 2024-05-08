advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Retired pastor of Rolling Meadow parish dies at 82

Posted May 08, 2024 7:13 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

The Rev. Michael P. Ahlstrom, who served more than a decade as pastor of St. Colette Parish in Rolling Meadows, died Friday at the age of 82, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Wednesday.

Ordained in 1969, the Indianapolis native first served as a faculty member at Niles College of Loyola University and assistant pastor at St. Bernadette Parish in Evergreen Park, according to the archdiocese.

He then served as associate pastor at parishes in Franklin Park, Park Ridge and Chicago, before being appointed pastor of St. Colette in 1989. Ahlstrom remained at St. Colette until 2003.

In 2004, he was named vicar for deacons, a role in which he would serve until 2013.

“It was clear that he valued and loved the diaconate community: deacons, their wives and families,” said Deacon James Norman, the current vicar for deacons. “He was always there when needed to celebrate a Mass, lead a prayer, coach and mentor. He left us a legacy of love and support.”

Deacon David Brencic, assistant director of the Office of the Diaconate and a friend of Ahlstrom, said he was loved by the deacons and wives, “and it was mutual.”

“I remember him saying at several gatherings of deacons and wives, ‘My main job is to love you.’ He was a true shepherd and generous servant,” Brencic added.

The Rev. Robert Heidenreich, a retired priest and one of Ahlstrom’s closest friends, remembered him as an incredible person who always cared about others.

“He was a real guy and people loved him,” he added.

Funeral services will take place at St. Barbara Church of Holy Guardian Angels Parish, 4000 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield. Lying in State will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 14.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will be the main celebrant the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Interment will occur at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lifestyle News Obituaries Park Ridge Religion Rolling Meadows
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company