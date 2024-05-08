Lisle police chief out following complaint

Kevin Licko

Lisle’s top cop has stepped down as chief and will retire from the department in October as part of an agreement following an employee complaint against the embattled chief.

On Monday, village trustees approved the agreement that allows Kevin Licko to use unused sick and vacation time and stay on as a sergeant until he retires on Oct. 1.

Licko, who was named chief in 2022, has worked with the Lisle Police Department since 2004.

Attempts to reach Licko or his attorney were unsuccessful.

Licko was placed on leave in February following an employee complaint against him. Mayor Christoper Pecak and Village Manager Eric Ertmoed declined to comment on the complaint or the investigation that followed.

Deputy Chief Tim Dempsey has been named temporary chief.

Pecak did not have a timetable or details on when a permanent chief will be named. He said he anticipates the village will use a search firm to find a new chief.

“We’re eager to get this resolved and behind us,” Pecak said.

According to the agreement, the village has not made a final determination if Licko violated any policies or procedures. Pecak on Monday noted both sides agreed to resolve the matter.

As part of the deal, Licko will be demoted to the position of sergeant with a corresponding pay cut. As chief, Licko was paid $148,522 annually, Ertmoed said. As a sergeant, he will receive $55 an hour, or $114,400 annually.

Licko’s resignation is irrevocable, and he cannot apply to work with the village after his retirement date.

He will be allowed to use nearly 220 hours of accrued sick, vacation and personal time. Though he will not be allowed to access village email or return to the police department, he will remain a village employee until Oct. 1 and is expected to provide consulting services or assistance in preparing department policies or emergency procedures, according to the agreement.

For its part, the village will not continue its investigation into the complaint against Licko.