Woman accused of performing dental work without a license in Schaumburg

Monica Davis

A Rockford-area woman faces a charge of practicing medicine without a license after authorities say she performed unauthorized dental work in Schaumburg in February.

Monica Davis, 31, of Machesney Park faces similar accusations in Nevada, police said.

Davis is accused of applying braces to a patient Feb. 9 at a professed dental practice called The Veneer Experts, 1901 Roselle Road, Schaumburg police Cmdr. Christy Lindhurst said.

After that appointment, Davis reportedly couldn’t be located. The complainant later contacted Schaumburg police after finding a news report about Davis being accused of performing unlicensed dental work in Las Vegas, Lindhurst said.

“Our detectives worked on this quite extensively,” she added.

Davis turned herself into Schaumburg police on April 25, when she was charged with the Class 4 felony of practicing medicine without a license.

She made her first Illinois court appearance at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows on April 30 and is scheduled to be back in court June 10. The Nevada case is also ongoing.

What, if any, experience Davis has in dentistry is expected to be determined through court proceedings, Lindhurst said.

“I would say in our jurisdiction we do not receive many of this type of call,” she added.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation recommends prospective patients use its website to look up a license in advance and file a complaint in regard to the absence of one.

The Illinois General Assembly’s Illinois Dental Practice Act includes provisions pertaining to the required displaying of a license.

Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said a dental practice needing a state license like The Veneer Experts did is also required to register with the village annually at no cost by submitting a copy of its license.

“My understanding is that the owner of the practice did not have a state license,” Albrecht said. “They did not register with the village either.”

She added that the business is estimated to have operated for about six months.