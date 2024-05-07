advertisement
Crime

Police: McHenry man arrested in bank robbery, left infant home alone

Posted May 07, 2024 10:31 am
By Shaw Local News Network

A McHenry man was arrested Monday on bank robbery charges, according to a news release from the McHenry Police Department.

Police said they responded to Huntington Bank on Bull Valley Road at about 10:45 for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, Peter A. Sova, 36, of the 800 block of Ross Lane, entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding currency while holding what the teller believed to be a handgun.

Police said Sova fled on foot, and officers found him in a field on the grounds of the nearby The Church of Holy Apostles; he also allegedly left a 9-month-old child home alone. Police took the child into protective custody and the Department of Children and Family Services released the child to his mother, according to the release.

Police said Sova was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property worth more than $500 and child abandonment. Sova was transported to the McHenry County Jail and awaits court proceedings, according to police.

