advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Cat condos and better digs for dogs: DuPage County animal shelter undergoing a $14 million expansion

Posted May 06, 2024 6:00 am
Alicia Fabbre
 

Cats will have more condo spaces, dogs will have more room to play, and a surgical unit will give animals a place to recover at an expanded DuPage County Animal Services shelter.

Construction of a nearly 10,000-square-foot addition to the shelter is expected to be completed in July, and renovations to the existing facility will be completed this fall.

The $14 million project is the first expansion of the Wheaton facility in the agency’s 45-year history.

“It’s going to be a luxury to have twice the space that we have now once it’s all done,” DuPage County Animal Services Operations Manager Laura Flamion said.

  Construction continues on an addition to the DuPage County Animal Services building in Wheaton. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

The project is being paid for through a mix of public and private funding. DuPage Animal Friends, a nonprofit benefiting the shelter, has helped secure more than $5.6 million for the project and is working on raising another $7.4 million through events and naming rights to various features — from dog kennels and trees to the new lobby — in the expanded facility.

“You can tell by the amount of support that there’s a love for animals in the community,” said DuPage County Board member Brian Krajewski, who chairs the board’s animal services committee.

Through the years, supporters have discussed expansion plans. But it wasn’t until July that those dreams became reality with shovels in the ground.

“I’ve been involved for well over a decade, and I’ve seen four different iterations of plans,” Flamion said. “When we started moving forward, it definitely was a pinch-me moment.”

  Laura Flamion, operations manager for DuPage County Animal Services, walks through what will be the new reception area for the shelter in Wheaton. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Like Krajewski, Flamion credited the work of volunteers and donors for the expansion. Supporters recently raised $250,000 for the shelter at the DuPage Animal Friends annual “Raise the Woof” gala.

“It’s only possible because people in our community believe in what we do and make donations,” she said. “We’re so grateful.”

DuPage County Animal Services annually takes in more than 2,200 animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and the occasional hen, goat or peacock. Through the years, the shelter has seen its live release or placement rate increase from about 50% to more than 89% in 2022.

“We are one of the few resources in this area that takes every species of animal regardless of the situation,” Flamion said, adding the shelter was a “safety net” for a large variety of animals.

“On any given day, I can walk in, and I don’t know what I’m going to get,” Flamion said, noting the shelter also cares for animals involved in cruelty and neglect cases.

The “flexible spaces” the expansion will provide will help caring for the animals a little easier. The existing shelter lacks space, and its hallways regularly house cats, guinea pigs and rabbits.

  Laura Flamion, operations manager at DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton, holds Pepper, a guinea pig being housed in the hallway. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“We’re very excited to have more appropriate space,” Flamion said.

The expanded facility also will include a large multipurpose room suitable for dog training classes, a triage area in the event of a large intake of animals or a backup area to exercise dogs in bad weather. A “real-life room” will mimic a living room environment to help calm anxious pets.

Renovations in the existing facility will include upgrades to the medical area and the addition of dedicated space for volunteers to work with animals.

DuPage Animal Friends, a not-for-profit charitable arm, is fundraising for the shelter building expansion in Wheaton. For details about the capital campaign, visit dupageanimalfriends.org.

  Crews make progress on the expansion of the DuPage County Animal Services building in Wheaton. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  The DuPage County Animal Services addition will house this multipurpose room with an exit to an exterior location. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  DuPage County’s only open-admission shelter is being expanded across the street from the county government campus in Wheaton. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company