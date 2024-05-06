Cat condos and better digs for dogs: DuPage County animal shelter undergoing a $14 million expansion

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Laura Flamion, operations manager for DuPage County Animal Services, greets one of the many dogs housed in the Wheaton shelter.

Cats will have more condo spaces, dogs will have more room to play, and a surgical unit will give animals a place to recover at an expanded DuPage County Animal Services shelter.

Construction of a nearly 10,000-square-foot addition to the shelter is expected to be completed in July, and renovations to the existing facility will be completed this fall.

The $14 million project is the first expansion of the Wheaton facility in the agency’s 45-year history.

“It’s going to be a luxury to have twice the space that we have now once it’s all done,” DuPage County Animal Services Operations Manager Laura Flamion said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Construction continues on an addition to the DuPage County Animal Services building in Wheaton.

The project is being paid for through a mix of public and private funding. DuPage Animal Friends, a nonprofit benefiting the shelter, has helped secure more than $5.6 million for the project and is working on raising another $7.4 million through events and naming rights to various features — from dog kennels and trees to the new lobby — in the expanded facility.

“You can tell by the amount of support that there’s a love for animals in the community,” said DuPage County Board member Brian Krajewski, who chairs the board’s animal services committee.

Through the years, supporters have discussed expansion plans. But it wasn’t until July that those dreams became reality with shovels in the ground.

“I’ve been involved for well over a decade, and I’ve seen four different iterations of plans,” Flamion said. “When we started moving forward, it definitely was a pinch-me moment.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Laura Flamion, operations manager for DuPage County Animal Services, walks through what will be the new reception area for the shelter in Wheaton.

Like Krajewski, Flamion credited the work of volunteers and donors for the expansion. Supporters recently raised $250,000 for the shelter at the DuPage Animal Friends annual “Raise the Woof” gala.

“It’s only possible because people in our community believe in what we do and make donations,” she said. “We’re so grateful.”

DuPage County Animal Services annually takes in more than 2,200 animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and the occasional hen, goat or peacock. Through the years, the shelter has seen its live release or placement rate increase from about 50% to more than 89% in 2022.

“We are one of the few resources in this area that takes every species of animal regardless of the situation,” Flamion said, adding the shelter was a “safety net” for a large variety of animals.

“On any given day, I can walk in, and I don’t know what I’m going to get,” Flamion said, noting the shelter also cares for animals involved in cruelty and neglect cases.

The “flexible spaces” the expansion will provide will help caring for the animals a little easier. The existing shelter lacks space, and its hallways regularly house cats, guinea pigs and rabbits.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Laura Flamion, operations manager at DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton, holds Pepper, a guinea pig being housed in the hallway.

“We’re very excited to have more appropriate space,” Flamion said.

The expanded facility also will include a large multipurpose room suitable for dog training classes, a triage area in the event of a large intake of animals or a backup area to exercise dogs in bad weather. A “real-life room” will mimic a living room environment to help calm anxious pets.

Renovations in the existing facility will include upgrades to the medical area and the addition of dedicated space for volunteers to work with animals.

DuPage Animal Friends, a not-for-profit charitable arm, is fundraising for the shelter building expansion in Wheaton. For details about the capital campaign, visit dupageanimalfriends.org.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Crews make progress on the expansion of the DuPage County Animal Services building in Wheaton.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The DuPage County Animal Services addition will house this multipurpose room with an exit to an exterior location.