Three injured when porch collapses in Spring Grove

Three people were hospitalized after a porch collapsed Saturday afternoon on Lincoln Avenue in Spring Grove, authorities said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the second-story porch collapse and transported two injured people to a hospital, said Corinne Bauer, acting shift commander for the fire department.

A third person transported themselves to the hospital, Bauer said. Their condition was not available Sunday.

Bauer said the scene had been turned over to the Lake County Building Department.