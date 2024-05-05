Three injured when porch collapses in Spring Grove
Three people were hospitalized after a porch collapsed Saturday afternoon on Lincoln Avenue in Spring Grove, authorities said.
The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the second-story porch collapse and transported two injured people to a hospital, said Corinne Bauer, acting shift commander for the fire department.
A third person transported themselves to the hospital, Bauer said. Their condition was not available Sunday.
Bauer said the scene had been turned over to the Lake County Building Department.
