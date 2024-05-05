advertisement
News

Three injured when porch collapses in Spring Grove

Posted May 05, 2024 10:19 am
Shaw Local News Network

Three people were hospitalized after a porch collapsed Saturday afternoon on Lincoln Avenue in Spring Grove, authorities said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the second-story porch collapse and transported two injured people to a hospital, said Corinne Bauer, acting shift commander for the fire department.

A third person transported themselves to the hospital, Bauer said. Their condition was not available Sunday.

Bauer said the scene had been turned over to the Lake County Building Department.

Communities News Spring Grove
